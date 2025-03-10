Rise Announce Return of the 'Players with Purpose' Program

March 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise are excited to bring back the Players With Purpose program for a second season. Through this initiative, fans can purchase tickets to any of the eight remaining regular-season matches at Van Andel Arena while supporting meaningful causes chosen by their favorite Rise players.

Each ticket purchased through the designated links includes a $5 donation to the player's selected nonprofit organization. The Players With Purpose program is proudly presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Meet the participating players and their causes:

Carli Snyder and August Raskie - Kent County Animal Shelter: Dedicated to the care and welfare of companion animals and the community of Kent County.

"Every animal deserves love and attention," Snyder said. "I know how hard the people at Kent County Animal Shelter work to give the cats and dogs the best life possible while awaiting adoption. We're hoping to bring support to the animals and the hope for many forever homes to be found."

Erika Pritchard and Jena Otec - Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports: Providing enriching recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities through sports and activities.

"Earlier this year, Erika and I had the privilege of touring Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and learned about their mission and the work they do every day," Otec said. "I wanted to team up with their Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program because it gives individuals with physical disabilities the opportunity to play a sport of their choosing. I feel fortunate to get to play the sport I love every day and this program provides that same opportunity, which I think is amazing."

Elena Oglivie and Raven Colvin - Women of Color Give: A philanthropic collective investing in projects led by and for individuals of color along the West Michigan Lakeshore.

"As a Black woman, I chose to support Women of Color Give because they are dedicated to creating opportunities and resources for women of color," Colvin said. "Their efforts to promote equality and push meaningful change in our communities are truly impactful."

Camryn Turner and Paige Briggs-Romine - Side-Out Foundation: Uniting the volleyball community to support game-changing initiatives in the fight against metastatic breast cancer.

"I'm so excited to be supporting the Side-Out Foundation," Briggs-Romine said. "Awareness and fundraising is always needed in the fight against breast cancer."

Valeria Leon and Ali Bastianelli - Once Upon a Room: Transforming sterile hospital rooms into personalized, comforting spaces for children facing serious illnesses.

"I wanted to support Once Upon a Room because I love and admire the idea of making hospital rooms feel more like home," Bastianelli said. "Everyone deserves to have a room that brings joys and comfort."

Symone Abbott - Revive & Thrive Project: Delivering fresh, medically supportive meals to individuals battling chronic illnesses while empowering teens through hands-on learning.

"I teamed up with the Revive & Thrive Project because they have such a wholesome mission, and the people I met volunteering with them last year were so kind," Abbott said. "I love cooking and working with food, and I also love volunteering, so it was great to participate in something that was essentially two of my favorite things combined."

