Utah Royals Goalkeeper Mandy Haught Replaces Jane Campbell on USWNT Roster

October 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Mandy Haught has been called up to the United States Women's National Team, her first senior camp with the Stars and Stripes, replacing Jane Campbell who suffered a muscle injury during training in Austin, Texas, where the USA defeated Iceland 3-1 last night at Q2 Stadium.

"It's a huge honor to receive my first senior national team call up." said Haught. "Representing the United States is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to get started with Emma Hayes, the rest of the staff and the players. I'm reall looking forward to this opportunity."

Haught joins the United States midway through the October FIFA window as the team prepares to face Iceland again on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Nashville at GEODIS Park. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock. The Stars and Stripes will wrap the series of friendlies in Louisville, Kentucky hosting Argentina on Wednesday, October 30 at Lynn Family Stadium. Broadcast will start at 5 p.m. MT on TNT, Universo, TruTV, Max, and Peacock.

Haught, 25, was a member of the USA's 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Team and finished her U-20 career with 10 caps. She was the starting goalkeeper for the USA at the 2018 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship and also played for the USA at the U-18 WNT level.

The Royals goalkeeper is in the midst of a record breaking season, logging 78 saves entering Decision Day in the inaugural year of the Return of Royalty, chasing a franchise record of 80 set by Nicole Barnhart in 2018-19. As the last line of defense for the Royals, Haught has been nominated for Save of the Week eight times, winning once for her save against Washington Spirit on June 8th.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - October 2024:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy Haught (Utah Royals, 0), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 19), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 113)

DEFENDERS (9): Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 58/1), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 0/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 41/0), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 57/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 16/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 100/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 18/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 25/1), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 1/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 157/35), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 107/24), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 4/2), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 27/3)

FORWARDS (7): Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 1/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 17/8), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 57/24), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 101/38), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/1), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 72/19)

Utah Royals FC (7-14-4, 25pts, 10th NWSL) returns to America First Field for the 2024 NWSL season finale against the reigning champs Gotham FC on November 1st on Fan Appreciation night. Tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 25, 2024

Utah Royals Goalkeeper Mandy Haught Replaces Jane Campbell on USWNT Roster - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.