Utah Royals FC Announce End of Season Awards

November 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce its end of season awards. Awards are the result of a player-based vote held after the end of the regular season. Players vote and award the Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, Golden Boot is awarded to the team's highest scorer during NWSL regular season play.

Most Valuable Player: Mandy Haught

2024 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 24 / Starts: 24 / Minutes: 2160 / Clean Sheets: 4 / Saves: 84 / Pass%: 80

Mandy Haught is coming off of an historic season between the sticks setting the franchise-record for single-season saves at 84, breaking the previous record of 80 held by Nicole Barnhart, 2018. Haught was two matches off from becoming an iron woman during the 2024 NWSL campaign but a red card in the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC held Haught from the inaugural game against Chicago Red Stars in front of a Utah-record 20,3070 fans for a women's sporting event. A late injury during warmups before hosting Louisville FC was the second and final match missed by Haught.

The American goalkeeper became an instant fan-favorite in her first match with URFC against North Carolina Core FC. Haught saved the first of Malia Berkely's penalty kick in the 58th minute before defending her net again the next minute intimidating Berkeley as she hit the post on her second penalty kick of the night en route to a 2-1 Royals win, the first of the season.

Haught's incredible year culminated in her first Senior team cap on October 30th. Haught was called in to fill in a spot for an injured Jane Cambell who had suffered a muscle injury earlier during camp. US Women's National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes called Haught's number during the 3-0 friendly win over Argentina, earning her first career international clean sheet at the senior level.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ally Sentnor

2024 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 21 / Starts: 21 / Minutes: 1866 / Goals: 3 / Assists: 4 / Shots: 54 / SOT: 24 / Pass%: 77

Rookie Ally Sentnor broke onto the scene early in her rookie campaign scoring the game-winning goal in her second professional match. Sentnor fired a left-footed rocket from outside the box to the far post, scoring her first goal in her second career start. Sentnor found the net in the next game against Washington Spirit once again from outside the box, establishing herself as a threat from distance.

While on the left wing, Sentnor was a point of emphasis for the opposition, between her threat from distance often firing from outside and her playmaking ability, slotting three assists during her time on the wing. Sentnor flirted with spending time in the midfield, the transition to attacking midfielder became almost permanent under now Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. Sentnor scored in her first match playing under Coenraets in a 1-1 draw at Seattle Reign FC.

Sentnor's rookie year was put on pause as she was called to represent the USYNT U-20 squad in the U-20 World Cup in Columbia. Captaining the United States to a Bronze medal, Sentnor earned the tournament Bronze Ball, an award for the third best individual performance during the tournament.

Returning to the club from international duty after a five-match absence, Sentnor logged four straight 89+ minute starts recording one assist in the final month of play.

Defensive Player of the Year: Kate Del Fava

2024 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 26 / Starts: 26 / Minutes: 2340 / Goals: 2 / Assists: 1 / Tackles: 26 / Int: 36 / Pass%: 87

Iron Woman, Kate Del Fava, was one of seven NWSL players to play every single minute during the 2024 NWSL campaign. Del Fava was the only constant for URFC's back line which seemed to change from match-to-match more often than not.

Former Utah Royals draft pick Del Fava returned to the Beehive state for the first time since her rookie year. Del Fava was the first scorer in the second iteration of the Royals converting from a corner kick in the 15th minute heading in her first goal of the 2024 season in a 2-1 win over North Carolina. A similar goal in the 89th minute would be the game winner in URFC's first meeting with expansion sister Bay FC.

Golden Boot: Cloé Lacasse

2024 Stats (NWSL Regular Season)

Games: 9 / Starts: 8 / Minutes: 665 / Goals: 4 / Assists: 0 / Shots: 13 / SOT: 11 / Pass%: 84

Cloé Lacasse's impact was felt immediately upon arrival from across the pond. URFC General Manager Kelly Cousins acquired Lacasse from WSL side Arsenal W.F.C during the summer transfer window. Laccasse scored a team-high four goals during NWSL play on a highly effective shot to shots on target ratio (11/13).

The Canadian winger logged her first goal in the Blue-and-Gold is a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Wave on September 14th. A month later Lacasse logged a historic hat-trick en route to a 3-0 win over Seattle Reign on October 13th. The three-goal first half performance was the first hat-trick URFC history and second first half hat-trick of all-time in NWSL play.

Lacasse's season would end a week later, rupturing her ACL and spraining her MCL after a 50/50 challenge against Sarah Gorden. Lacasse was ruled out for the season-finale against Gotham FC and for the majority of the 2025 season.

