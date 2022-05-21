Utah at Toledo in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

May 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







2022 Western Conference Finals: Utah Grizzlies at Toledo Walleye

Game 2: Saturday, May 21, 2022. 5:35 pm. Arena: Huntington Center.

Broadcast: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies-hockey Mixlr, FloHockey.TV.

Western Conference Finals

Game 1 Utah 5 Toledo 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner 8:12 into OT. Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Kyle Pouncy also scored for Utah. Dakota Raabe had 2 assists. Fitze, Penner and Raabe were each a +3. The Grizz outshot the Walleye 9 to 2 in overtime but Toledo outshot Utah 39 to 34 overall. Brett McKenzie scored 2 goals for Toledo. Randy Gazzola and Brandon Hawkins also scored for the Walleye.

Game 2 Utah @ Toledo Sat. May 21 7:35pm EST

Game 3 Toledo @ Utah Tue. May 20 7:10pm MST

Game 4 Toledo @ Utah Fri. May 27 7:10pm MST

Game 5 Toledo @ Utah Sat. May 28 7:10pm MST (if necessary)

Game 6 Utah @ Toledo Mon. May 30 7:35pm EST (if necessary)

Game 7 Utah @ Toledo Tue. May 31 7:35pm EST (if necessary)

It's game 2 of the Western Conference Finals as the Utah Grizzlies are at Huntington Center to take on the Toledo Walleye. Utah is 9-4-1 in postseason play. It's a match-up of 2 of the best offensive teams in the league. Utah has 36 goals in their last 8 games. Toledo has scored 22 goals in their last 5 games.

D'Astous Delivers Record Breaking Game Winner

Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 15 seconds into a power play and 8:12 into overtime as the Grizzlies won 5-4 in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. For D'Astous it was his 18th goal of the playoffs, which sets a new single season league record for goals in one playoff year. D'Astous has been a clutch performer all season. He led the Grizzlies with 7 game winning goals in the regular season and has carried that clutch gene into the postseason as he leads the club with 4 GWG's in the playoffs.

D'Astous shattered the Grizzlies single season playoff goals record, which was previously held by Andrei Vasilyev, who had 12 in the 1996 Turner Cup Championship run.

D'Astous has a goal in 11 of 14 playoff games and 2 or more goals in 6 games. He has a point in 13 of 14 playoff games. D'Astous had 5 power play goals vs Tulsa, 5 vs Rapid City and 1 in 1 game vs Toledo.

MOST GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

18 -Charle-Edourd D'Astous, Utah 2022

17 - J.F.Boutin, Peoria, 2000

-Blaine Moore, Richmond, 1995

16 -Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland, 2019

-Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

-Rod Taylor, Hampton Roads, 1992

-Dave Flanagan, Hampton Roads, 1991

Another One

The game winner scored by D'Astous was on the power play, which extends his league record to 11 power play goals in the playoffs. D'Astous led Utah in the regular season with 23 power play points (9 goals, 14 assists).

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

11 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah, 2022

9 - Chris Minard, Alaska, 2006

8 - Greger Hanson, Allen, 2016

- Kevin Colley, Atlantic City, 2003 - Grizzlies Head Coach from 2009-2013.

7 - Jason Cipolla, South Carolina, 1997

Chris Hynes, South Carolina, 1997

Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

Sheldon Gorski, Louisville, 1992

3rd Time in the Conference Finals

It's the 3rd time in Grizzlies franchise history where they have reached the Conference Finals. It's the first time Utah has faced a team in the Conference Finals who doesn't reside in Sin City.

Utah defeated the Las Vegas Thunder 4 games to 2 in 1996 on their way to winning the Turner Cup, where they swept Orlando 4-0. In 2008 the Grizzlies were swept by the Las Vegas Wranglers 4-0. Current Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich was on that 2008 team and led the Grizz with 8 playoff goals.

Unfamiliar Opposition

It's the second meeting between the clubs since December 17, 2016 when the Walleye completed a 3 game sweep of the Grizz at Maverik Center. The last time the Grizzlies' visited Toledo was on January 22-24, 2016. The game 1 win was the 2nd time Utah has won at Huntington Center. The previous Utah win was a 5-3 score on January 23, 2016. In that game Alex Krushelnyski had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Grizz to victory.

Ben Tardif Has Been Amazing

Ben Tardif leads the league with 28 playoff points. Tardif has the Grizzlies single season playoff records in assists (23) and points. He passed Andy Brickley, who had 13 assists and 19 points for the 1996 championship club. In game 1 vs Toledo Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist. He now has 2 or more points in 11 of 14 playoff games. Tardif had 13 points in the first round series vs Tulsa (2 goals, 11 assists) and 13 points vs Rapid City in the second round (2 goals, 11 assists). Tardif led all league rookies and the Grizzlies with 39 assists in the regular season. He also led Utah with 59 points. Tardif led Utah with 19 multiple point games in the regular season.

MOST ASSISTS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

29 - Chad Costello, Allen, 2016

26 - John Spoltore, Louisiana, 2000

25 - Wayne Simpson,âSouth Carolina, 2015

24 - David Desharnais, Cincinnati, 2008

23 - Brad Dexter, South Carolina, 1997

23 - Benjamin Tardif, Utah, 2022

Best points per game average of players still in the ECHL playoffs

2.00 - Benjamin Tardif, Utah

1.93 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah

1.58 - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo

1.50 - TJ Hensick, Toledo

Tardif to D'Astous

What a dynamic duo Ben Tardif and Charle-Edouard D'Astous have been and you can't say 1 without the other. They may be the best duo in the Salt Lake Valley since Stockton and Malone played for the Jazz. Tardif has an assist in 15 of the 18 goals D'Astous has scored in the playoffs. Trey Bradley and Kyle Betts each have 5 assists on D'Astous goals. Luke Martin and Tarun Fizer each have 3 assists on D'Astous playoff goals.

Great Goaltending Match-Up

Goaltender Trent Miner has been outstanding for Utah in the playoffs as he has a 7-3 record with a 2.49 goals against average and a .930 save percentage in 10 playoff games. Miner led the league with 7 shutouts, which broke a Grizzlies single season record.

Peyton Jones has appeared in 4 games for Utah and has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.57 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Jones led Utah with 17 wins this season.

Toledo's Billy Christopoulos has played in all 12 playoff games and has a 8-2-2 record with 1 shutout, a 2.32 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. Game 1 was the first time the Grizz faced Christopoulos, who saved 29 of 34. Christopoulos is in his 3rd season as a pro. Billy played at Air Force Academy for 4 seasons from 2016-2019.

Plus Performers of the Playoffs

In game 1 Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe were each a +3 for the Grizz. Luke Martin leads the league in the playoffs with a +10 rating. Kyle Betts and Charle-Edouard D'Astous are tied for 3rd at +9. Nick Henry and Ben Tardif are each a +7. In game 6 vs Rapid City Betts and D'Astous were each a +3. D'Astous is a +6 in his last 5 games.

Strong 3rd Periods for Utah

The Grizz have outscored opponents 24 to 9 in the third periods in the playoffs.

Special Teams in the Playoffs

The Grizz have stepped up their game on the power play in the playoffs. Utah is 20 for 55 (36.4 %) on the power play in the postseason, which ranks as the best in the league and they are 6th in the league on the penalty kill as they are 57 for 68 (83.8 %). Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 15 power play points (11 goals, 4 assists) and that's not a surprise considering that D'Astous led Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). D'Astous has 6 power play goals in his last 6 games. Tardif has 12 power play assists in 14 playoff games. Trey Bradley has 9 power play points in the playoffs (1 goal, 8 assists). Luke Martin has 6 power play assists and Zach Tsekos has 4.

Grizzlies Among Playoff League Leaders

Ben Tardif leads the league with 23 assists and 27 points. Tardif is also first with 12 power play assists. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league with 18 goals and is 2nd with 26 points. D'Astous leads all skaters with 11 power play goals, 15 power play points, 18 minor penalties and 64 shots on goal. Trey Bradley is tied for 10th with 14 points and is tied for 4th with 9 power play points. Tarun Fizer leads all rookies with 45 shots on goal. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +10. Kyle Betts is tied for the league lead with 2 shorthanded goals. Austin Crossley leads the league with 45 penalty minutes.

Grizzlies Playoffs Player Trends

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 13 of 14 playoff games, including 9 multiple point games. D'Astous has a power play goal in 8 of 14 playoff games. He has 6 games with 2 goals or more. D'Astous averages 4.57 shots per game and 1.28 goals per game. D'Astous has a 28.1 shooting % in the playoffs. Charle also leads the club with 4 game winning goals, including the dramatic game 2 winner with 7.8 seconds left vs RC and the OT game winner vs Toledo in game 1.

Ben Tardif has 11 multiple point games in the playoffs. Tardif has a point in 11 of 14 playoff games. Tardif has 2 or more assists in 9 playoff games. In the regular season Tardif led Utah in assists (39), points (59) and multiple point games with 19. Tardif leads the playoffs with 12 power play assists. In the regular season Tardif had 10 games with 2 or more assists.

Tarun Fizer has a point in 8 of 14 playoff games. Fizer had 5 points in 6 games vs RC (1 goal, 4 assists). Fizer has 10 points in 14 playoff games. Fizer has 3 or more shots in 9 playoff games.

Trey Bradley has a point in 9 of 14 playoff games (5 goals, 9 assists). 9 of his 14 points have been on the power play (1 goal, 8 assists). Bradley is 2nd on the team with a 17.9 shooting %. Bradley has 2 game winning goals in the playoffs. 4 of his 5 playoff goals have come in the 3rd period.

Zach Tsekos has a point in 5 of 11 playoff games. Tsekos had 2 assists in game 7 vs Tulsa and another 2 helpers in game 1 vs RC. He has 4 power play assists. At Clarkson University this season Tsekos had a point in 21 of his 35 games (15 goals, 16 assists). Zach had 8 multiple point games for Clarkson in his senior season (2021-22).

Kyle Betts had 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 different playoff games. Betts has a 16.1 shooting percentage in the playoffs (5 for 30). Betts has a point in 8 of 14 playoff games. Betts is a +9 in the playoffs and was a +9 in the RC series. Betts has a goal in 2 of his last 4 games.

Mason Mannek has a point in 5 of his last 10 games (3 goals, 2 assists). Mannek is averaging 2.10 shots per game.

Dylan Fitze has 4 goals in his last 7 games. All 4 of those goals have come in the third period. Fitze is averaging 3.78 shots per game.

Nick Henry has 29 shots in 7 playoff games. Henry was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) on May 4 prior to game 7 vs Tulsa. Henry had 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 regular season games for Utah. Henry appeared in 28 games for Colorado and had 2 goals and 4 assists. Henry is a +5 in his last 6 games. Nick has 4 or more shots in 5 different playoff games.

Luke Martin has 10 points in his last 9 games (1 goal, 8 assists). Martin missed game 1 vs RC on May 6. Martin leads the league in plus/minus (+10). Luke has 6 power play assists. Martin is a +2 or better in 6 different games.

Miles Gendron had an assist in each of the first 2 games in the Rapid City series. Gendron missed the Tulsa series with an injury and he was also out for the final 4 games of the regular season. Miles was a +3 in the RC series.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

Team Leaders (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (18) - Single Season League Record.

Assists: Ben Tardif (23) - Tardif led Utah with 39 regular season assists.

Points: Tardif (28) - Tardif led Utah with 59 regular season points.

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+10) - Tied for league lead.

Penalty Minutes: Austin Crossley (45). - Leads League.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (15) - Leads League.

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (11) - Broke a league record for power play goals in 1 playoff season.

Power Play Assists: Tardif (12) - Leads League.

Shots on Goal: D'Astous (64) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (28.1 %) 18 for 64.

Goaltending Wins: Trent Miner (7)

Save %: Miner (.930)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.49)

Team Stats (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals For: 57 (4.07 per game) - Leads League.

Goals Against: 41 (2.93 per game) - 6th in the league.

Goal Differential: +16.

Shots on Goal: 494. 35.29 per game.

Shots Against: 510. 36.43 per game.

Power Play: 20 for 55. 36.4 %.

Penalty Kill: 57 for 68. 83.8 %.

Penalty Minutes: 192. 13.71 per game.

Scoring First: Utah has scored first in 8 of the 14 games in the playoffs. Utah is 6-2 when scoring first and 3-3 when the opposition scored first.

Scoring (Playoffs) 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 18 14 24 1 0 57 Utah Grizzlies 172 156 147 19 494

Opposition 13 18 9 1 0 41 Opposition 158 188 155 9 510

