Toledo Defeats Utah 5-2 to Even Series

Toledo, Ohio - The Toledo Walleye got goals from 5 different players and Billy Christopoulos saved 23 of 25 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 to even the Western Conference Finals 1 game apiece in front of a sellout crowd of 8600 at Huntington Center.

Utah led 1-0 after 1 period as Luke Martin scored 12:08 in. Ben Tardif and Charle-Edouard D'Astous got the assists. All 3 skaters have a current 3 game point scoring streak.

Toledo tied it up 2:26 into the second period as TJ Hensick scored from the right circle. Cam Clarke gave the Walleye a lead on a power play goal 5:15 in. Utah tied the game 13:01 in as Joey Colatarci scored his first of the playoffs. Matt Berry retook the lead for the Walleye with 3:31 left on a power play goal. Toledo led 3-2 after 2 periods. Walleye went 2 for 2 on the power play while Utah was 0 for 3.

Walleye extended the lead 1:24 into the third as Brett McKenzie scored his 3rd of the series. Marcus Vela completed the scoring with a goal 7:48 in. Mitchell Heard and Blake Hillman each had 2 assists for Toledo, who has scored 27 goals in their last 6 games.

Toledo outshot Utah 40 to 25. Luke Martin and Ben Tardif each had 6 shots for Utah. Brett McKenzie had 7 shots to lead the Walleye.

3 stars

TJ Hensick (Toledo) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Mitchell Heard (Toledo) - 2 assists.

Blake Hillman (Toledo) - 2 assists.

