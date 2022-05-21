Toledo Defeats Utah 5-2 to Even Series
May 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Toledo, Ohio - The Toledo Walleye got goals from 5 different players and Billy Christopoulos saved 23 of 25 as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 to even the Western Conference Finals 1 game apiece in front of a sellout crowd of 8600 at Huntington Center.
Utah led 1-0 after 1 period as Luke Martin scored 12:08 in. Ben Tardif and Charle-Edouard D'Astous got the assists. All 3 skaters have a current 3 game point scoring streak.
Toledo tied it up 2:26 into the second period as TJ Hensick scored from the right circle. Cam Clarke gave the Walleye a lead on a power play goal 5:15 in. Utah tied the game 13:01 in as Joey Colatarci scored his first of the playoffs. Matt Berry retook the lead for the Walleye with 3:31 left on a power play goal. Toledo led 3-2 after 2 periods. Walleye went 2 for 2 on the power play while Utah was 0 for 3.
Walleye extended the lead 1:24 into the third as Brett McKenzie scored his 3rd of the series. Marcus Vela completed the scoring with a goal 7:48 in. Mitchell Heard and Blake Hillman each had 2 assists for Toledo, who has scored 27 goals in their last 6 games.
Toledo outshot Utah 40 to 25. Luke Martin and Ben Tardif each had 6 shots for Utah. Brett McKenzie had 7 shots to lead the Walleye.
Game 3 is at Maverik Center on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Utah also hosts Toledo for game 4 on May 27 and game 5 on May 28. Face-off for every Grizzlies home game in the Western Conference starts at 7:10 pm.
3 stars
TJ Hensick (Toledo) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Mitchell Heard (Toledo) - 2 assists.
Blake Hillman (Toledo) - 2 assists.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 21, 2022
- Toledo Defeats Utah 5-2 to Even Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Toledo Defeats Utah 5-2 to Even Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Even Series with 5-2 Win over Grizzlies - Toledo Walleye
- Utah at Toledo in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.