USL Spokane and Lumberbeard Brewing Co-Branded Can Contest

Spokane, Wash. - USL Spokane is thrilled to announce its partnership with Lumberbeard, a beloved local brewery and kitchen. Founded by Bret and Hannah Gordon in 2018, Lumberbeard officially opened its doors in January 2020 and has since been a hub for craft beer lovers and food enthusiasts in the Spokane community. Located at 25 E. 3rd Ave. in downtown Spokane, Lumberbeard is dedicated to bringing people together over great beer and delicious food.

"At Lumberbeard, we believe in supporting local businesses, which makes this partnership with USL Spokane a perfect match," said Bret Gordon, President and Head Brewer of Lumberbeard Brewing. "We love our city and are excited about the incredible impact these elite soccer teams have-and will continue to have-on our community. As the preferred local craft beer sponsor, we look forward to sharing our passion for craft beer with Spokane's growing sports scene."

Tate Kelly, Head of Partnerships for USL Spokane, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"Lumberbeard Brewing is a standout craft brewery in the heart of Spokane. Our partnership will help build a lasting legacy for professional men's and women's soccer in the Inland Empire, giving fans a team to rally behind for generations. The co-branded craft beer can will be a special keepsake for fans, whether they're cheering in the stadium on game day or celebrating from afar. Cheers, and LET'S GO SPO!"

As part of this exciting collaboration, Lumberbeard-along with USL Spokane, Zephyr FC, and Velocity FC-is launching the Lumberbeard Co-Branded CAN Vote contest. Fans will have the chance to select the next beer can label for Lumberbeard Brewing's Hazy IPA which will be released in early May. Voting will be open from Wednesday, April 9, to Wednesday, April 23.

To vote, visit the link below. Voting will also be available by scanning the QR code displayed on the reader board during Spokane Zephyr FC's match on Saturday, April 12, or at Spokane Velocity FC's match on Sunday, April 13.

To vote now, please visit: https://web.witcontests.com/velocity/sweepstakes/vote/co-branded-beer-vote-250329

For tickets to the next Spokane Zephyr FC or Spokane Velocity FC home match, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/tickets/

