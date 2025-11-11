USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year Winner: Sean Lewis, One Knoxville SC

Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

USL League One announced today that One Knoxville SC's Sean Lewis had been voted the 2025 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year, with the veteran shot-stopper earning the award for a second consecutive season after another vintage year for the Players' Shield winner.







