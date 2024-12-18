USL League One Comeback Player of the Year: Clay Dimick: Presented by Tiger Balm

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence defender Clay Dimick has been voted the 2024 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year presented by Tiger Balm following a campaign in which the club stalwart overcame a potentially career-ending injury to return to action and lead his side to success in the past League One and USL Jägermeister Cup campaigns.

