Forward Madison FC Brings Back Striker Garrett McLaughlin

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Garrett McLaughlin returns to the 'Mingos after signing with Forward Madison FC halfway through the 2024 Campaign. McLaughlin, a former First Team All League player in 2023 with North Carolina FC, started just 6 games while appearing in 13. McLaughlin remains the second-most prolific goal-scorer in USL League One history and Forward Madison hopes to add to that tally with his star power on offense.

"We're excited to have Garrett again in 2025. We feel like with a full preseason with us and his continued growth within our way of playing, he can be a big contributor for us moving forward," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He has many attributes that we look for in attacking players as a team-first player and top person."

McLaughlin contributed to the 'Mingos offense with one goal and one assist in his 758 minutes played in League and Jägermeister Cup play. His defensive efforts were also on full display with eight clearances, 37 duels won, and 13 aerial duels won.

"I am really looking forward to coming back and having a full year with the club," McLaughlin said. "My goals are the same and that's to win the league. There is no better feeling than lifting the trophy and our fans deserve to feel that."

Mclaughlin began his soccer career after playing collegiately at Southern Methodist University where he appeared in 72 matches, scoring 36 goals. After college he was drafted 8th overall to the Houston Dynamo in the 2020 MLS Super Draft. He was signed by their USL Championship affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC. He made 11 appearances there before making the switch to then USL League One team, Toronto FC II. There he played in 25 games and scored eight goals. McLaughlin then moved on to North Carolina FC where he made 71 appearances from 2022-2024 scoring 23 goals while also winning a USL League Title with them in 2023.

