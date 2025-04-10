USHL Alumni: Jack Devine Denver Hockey Frozen Four Interview

April 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

U.S. National Team YouTube Video







NTDP Alumni, Jack Devine, shares his stories about playing for Team USA. #USHL

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.