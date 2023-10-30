Urbaez Set for 2024 Return

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of utility player Jackie Urbaez for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Urbaez, 26, rejoins the club for a third year and his fifth professional campaign in 2024. Limited to 68 contests this past season, Urbaez hit .266 with five homers and knocked in 28. The 5-foot-9 utility man made the record books on Opening Day, belting the first grand slam in franchise history.

In 2022 with the Titans, Urbaez set multiple career highs over 87 regular season games, hitting .287 with 10 homers and 48 RBI.

The Miami, Florida product spent his first season of independent ball in 2021 with the Sussex County Miners, hitting .261 with one homer and 14 RBI in 58 games.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB draft, Urbaez reached A-ball before his release in 2020. Urbaez had spent the 2019 season with the Arizona League's Brewers Blue and Carolina League's Carolina Mudcats, hitting a collective .194 in 57 games with two home runs and 23 RBI.

A graduate of Saint Thomas University (Miami Gardens, Florida), Urbaez had a career .343 average, hitting 17 home runs and 118 RBI in 125 college games. Urbaez was named to the All-Sun Conference First-Team and a Second-Team NAIA All-American following the season in 2019.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

