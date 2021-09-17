Updated COVID-19 Protocols Announced

September 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - In accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines regarding mega-events, effective Monday, September 20, all fans attending any event at Mechanics Bank Arena, including Bakersfield Condors games, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date.

For guests under 12 years of age, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date is required upon entry.

Attendees may verify their vaccination status by showing their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, or documentation from a healthcare provider along with their government issued photo ID prior to entry. An attendee's negative COVID-19 test result may be verified by printed document from test provider or laboratory, or email or text of the result from the test provider or laboratory. PCR and antigen tests are acceptable. At-home "rapid" tests are not acceptable.

The aforementioned are to currently remain in place until November 1, 2021, and apply to Condors games in October (preseason on Oct. 8; regular season on Oct. 16, Oct. 17, Oct. 23, and Oct. 27).

The Condors, Oilers Entertainment Group, and Mechanics Bank Arena staff appreciate your assistance in making games a safe and healthy environment for all attendees and participants.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.