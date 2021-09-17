Reid Duke Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 17, that the Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Reid Duke to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Duke, 25, returns for his fifth season with the Vegas Golden Knights organization after posting four goals and eight points in 17 games with the Silver Knights during the 2020-21 AHL season. The Calgary, Alberta native has totaled 19 goals and 39 points in 114 career AHL games with Henderson and the Chicago Wolves.

The 6-foot forward was the first contracted player in Vegas Golden Knights history, signing as a free agent on March 6, 2017.

Duke played parts of six seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2011-2017, skating in 311 junior games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brandon Wheat Kings. He won a WHL Championship with Brandon in 2016 under then-Head Coach Kelly McCrimmon, and he led the Wheat Kings in scoring during the 2016-17 campaign. Duke finished his junior career with 115 goals, 254 points, and 329 penalty minutes.

Reid Duke, Forward

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Height: 6-0

Weight: 201 lbs.

Age: 25

Notes:

Four goals and eight points in 17 games during 2020-21 season with Henderson

Has recorded 19 goals and 39 points in 114 career AHL games

First contracted player in Golden Knights history, signing on March 6, 2017

WHL Champion with Brandon Wheat Kings in 2016

Sixth-round selection (169th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft

