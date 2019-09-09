Update on Dillon Thomas

September 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Below is the official statement from the Milwaukee Brewers on the status of Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Dillon Thomas.

"Dillon Thomas was struck in the jaw during last night's game and sustained a jaw fracture. He was evaluated and treated, and surgery scheduled for later this week to repair the fracture. Dillion is in stable condition and resting comfortably. This injury will unfortunately result in him missing the Southern League Championship Series for the Shuckers."

