Update on Dillon Thomas
September 9, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - Below is the official statement from the Milwaukee Brewers on the status of Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Dillon Thomas.
"Dillon Thomas was struck in the jaw during last night's game and sustained a jaw fracture. He was evaluated and treated, and surgery scheduled for later this week to repair the fracture. Dillion is in stable condition and resting comfortably. This injury will unfortunately result in him missing the Southern League Championship Series for the Shuckers."
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 9, 2019
- Biloxi Shuckers Southern League Championship Series Homestand Highlights - Biloxi Shuckers
- Update on Dillon Thomas - Biloxi Shuckers
- Smokies Receive Southern League Community Service Award - Tennessee Smokies
- Jumbo Shrimp Win Southern League Promotional Trophy; O'Brien Earns Sports Media Award - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Anderson, Harris Named Atlanta Braves Minor League Players of the Year - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Win South Division, Clinch Spot in Championship Series - Biloxi Shuckers
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.