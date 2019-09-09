Smokies Receive Southern League Community Service Award

SEVIERVILLE - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced that the Tennessee Smokies Baseball Team is the recipient of the 2019 Southern League Community Service Award.

The Southern League states that the award winner should be a club that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support, and leadership within both their local community as well as the entire baseball industry.

The Tennessee Smokies have had a great amount of community involvement throughout the entire 2019 season. The Smokies attend several events throughout the year with mascot/staff presence, and either attend or host events for schools, fundraising, networking, the local community, and much more. The Smokies also donate proceeds from jersey auctions on theme nights to specific charities including Remote Area Medical, American Cancer Society, Donate Life Tennessee, Alzheimer's Tennessee, the Pat Summitt Foundation, and United Way of Greater Knoxville and Sevier County. The Smokies have had six different themed jerseys that have been auctioned on respective theme nights to benefit charity.

"We are honored to receive this award from the Southern League," Stated Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. "We always love giving back to our community each and every season, as what we do would not be possible without the support of our local community. We look forward to supporting our great community for years to come."

This season, the Smokies once again teamed up with U.S. Cellular for the U.S. Cellular Little League Takeover in which little league players get the full Smokies experience for a day. The Smokies staff provide PA announcements for the players, press conference style interviews, on-field games, and mascot appearances. The club also has charitable contributions that total over $200,000, helping organizations throughout the Knoxville and Sevierville communities.

