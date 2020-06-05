Update from the Williamsport Crosscutters

Due to the continuing situation related to COVID-19 and its effect on public gatherings and sports, the Williamsport Crosscutters do not anticipate the 2020 season starting on time. Further, we await word from Major League Baseball and it's member clubs as to whether they will supply players to MiLB clubs in the current climate. As soon as we have a clear picture and an official announcement from MLB and MiLB, we will immediately communicate it to our fans and partners.

In the meantime, all Crosscutters ticket sales remain suspended and our offices at BB&T Ballpark are still closed to the general public. We encourage fans to follow us on our social media channels for the latest updates and information. The Sawmill Online remains open for merchandise purchases at www.crosscutters.com.

We appreciate everyone's patience during this uncertain time and we wish you and your families safety and good health.

