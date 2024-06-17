Upcoming OKC Baseball Club Home Series Features Field Trip Day, Friday Night Fireworks, Future All-Stars and More

June 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - A Field Trip Day game, Friday Night Fireworks, Future All-Stars Night and an all-you-can-eat offer highlight the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's upcoming home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes that opens with a 6:05 p.m. game Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Tuesday (6:05 p.m.) - On $2 Tuesdays at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday (11:05 a.m.) - Wednesday's Field Trip Day game provides summer camps and day care centers the opportunity to enjoy a unique and fun outing at the ballpark. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On 89ers Night, players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Delta Dental, are scheduled to follow the game. Friday is also Edmond Youth Sports Night and youth baseball and softball teams that participate in the Edmond Youth Sports Association will be recognized during a pregame parade on the field. Special group rates are available.

- Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - An all-you-can-eat offer is available for Saturday night's game as groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person.

Saturday is also Future All-Stars Night and youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sunday. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides a general admission lawn ticket to all OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games from July 5- Sept. 15, 2024 for $129.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

