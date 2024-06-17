Reno Aces Announce Summer Pass Ticketing to Fans Through September

June 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces fans can enjoy #Aceball all summer long at Greater Nevada Field with the club's brand-new summer ticketing program, Summer Pass, announced by the team on Monday.

The Reno Aces Summer Pass will cost $140 and include tickets to all home games from Tuesday, June 25, through the end of the regular season on Sunday, September 22nd. Once purchased, Summer Pass Holders can opt into the Reno Aces home games they want to attend.

Tickets are guaranteed for each Reno Aces home game during the Summer Pass schedule (excluding July 4). There are no penalties for not attending a game. However, pass holders do need to confirm their attendance to receive a ticket.

Pass Holders will receive a text when the window to opt-in opens at 9:00 a.m. on the first game day of a homestand. They can opt-in for all the games in the series and purchase guest tickets and upgrades.

While seating location may vary, Summer Pass Holders have the exciting opportunity to upgrade their tickets for each game. Guest tickets & upgrades will be available for select games. If available, guest tickets can be purchased when you opt into games, giving you the power to choose your game experience.

Summer Pass tickets will be sent three hours before the first pitch and can be found within the holder's Reno Aces MyTickets Account. Summer Pass tickets, seat upgrades, and guest passes are not eligible for resale. Abusing these guidelines can result in Summer Pass being revoked.

Following a trip to Salt Lake City to square off the Bees to complete the 2024 season's first half, the Reno Aces will kick off the year's second half as they host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch for game one of the six-game set at Greater Nevada Field is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, at 6:35 p.m.

