Unusual Suspect Snags An INT Which Sparks Elks Offence I CFL

July 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Elks got a much-needed spark when defensive lineman Jake Ceresna made a heads-up play, intercepting a pass from Nathan Rourke. The turnover set up a quick scoring drive for the Elks







