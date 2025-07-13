Sports stats

CFL Edmonton Elks

Unusual Suspect Snags An INT Which Sparks Elks Offence I CFL

July 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


The Elks got a much-needed spark when defensive lineman Jake Ceresna made a heads-up play, intercepting a pass from Nathan Rourke. The turnover set up a quick scoring drive for the Elks
