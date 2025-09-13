Unreal Moves by Rourke Sets up Lions TD! I CFL

Published on September 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Nathan Rourke slips past defenders with some slick footwork and connects with Hatcher for a touchdown on the very next play!







Canadian Football League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.