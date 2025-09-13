Unreal Moves by Rourke Sets up Lions TD! I CFL
Published on September 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Nathan Rourke slips past defenders with some slick footwork and connects with Hatcher for a touchdown on the very next play!
