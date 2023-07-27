Unlikely Heroes Secure Win for Axmen Over State Liners

July 27, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







BRISTOL, Va. - In 2024, the Bristol State Liners will move to the brand new Whitetop Creek Park, moving to the Tennessee side of Bristol. This meant that the Kingsport Axmen took on the Bristol State Liners at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia for one last time. Behind a number of unlikely heroes, the Axmen took the win over the State Liners 11-4 on Wednesday night.

Kingsport (21-21) struck first in the first inning, as Mayes White singled and Corbin Shaw doubled. White scored on a Carson Queck single, and Shaw scored on an RBI groundout by the newcomer, Noah Gent, and Kingsport picked up a 2-0 lead.

Bristol (17-24) collected back-to-back doubles by Jordan Austin and Jake Books, followed by a Daniel Contreras single tied the ballgame at 2-2 after one inning.

Kingsport retook the lead in the second as Andrew Citron singled in Kevin Fernandez to make it 3-2. In the third, Cole Swift brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Seth Floyd then collected his first career Appalachian League hit, scoring Queck to make it 5-2 Kingsport.

The offensive fireworks continued for Kingsport as the Axmen picked up three runs in the sixth inning. Swift singled to open the inning and stole second base. He scored as Adin Morehouse collected his first career Appalachian League hit, scoring Swift. Citron then picked up his second RBI with another single. Kingsport's eighth run scored as White drew a bases loaded walk. Kingsport's lead was 8-3.

Three more runs scored for Kingsport in the seventh, one on a wild pitch. A third RBI single from Citron scored the second run and Shaw singled home the third run, making it 11-4, where the game would stay.

Caleb Anderson picked up the win for Kingsport out of the bullpen, his second of the year, while Johnny Stevens was hit with his third loss of the season for the State Liners.

Kingsport will complete their season series with the State Liners on Thursday as the series shifts to Kingsport, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 27, 2023

Unlikely Heroes Secure Win for Axmen Over State Liners - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.