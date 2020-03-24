University of Nebraska Player Added to the Woodchucks Roster

March 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Leighton Banjoff with the University of Nebraska

(Wisconsin Woodchucks) Leighton Banjoff with the University of Nebraska(Wisconsin Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce another great addition 2020 roster. Leighton Banjoff from the University Nebraska Cornhuskers will be joining the team in Wausau.

Leighton Banjoff is a freshman originally from Sheffield Village, OH. The infielder hit .341 with 13 RBI, four doubles, and three home runs this 2020 season. He also had three stolen bases. In his high school baseball career, Banjoff posted a .483 career batting average and was named the Great Lakes Conference Player of the Year twice. In 2019, he played summer ball with the Lake Erie Warhawks.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2020 home opener is Saturday, May 30th. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by TDS Fiber. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 24, 2020

University of Nebraska Player Added to the Woodchucks Roster - Wisconsin Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.