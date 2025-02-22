United States of Rugby: Chicago Hounds Documentary: Can the Sport Break Through in America?

February 22, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







A preview of the upcoming documentary, "United States of Rugby", a behind-the-scenes look at the Chicago Hounds' journey in their second Major League Rugby season. With some of MLR's best, Luke White, Bryce Campbell, Noah Brown, George Merrick, and Luke Carty leading the charge, the Hounds are chasing the MLR Shield while helping grow rugby in the U.S. ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Can the sport finally break through in America? Watch the first episode now on now: https://bit.ly/USofR

One episode each week will be dropping on Fridays 8:00PM ET for the next five weeks. Episodes will replay on Saturdays at 5:00PM, and be available on VOD as well.

