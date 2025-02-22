Dylan Fawsitt Makes History on Sunday Afternoon

CHICAGO, Il. - Dylan Fawsitt is set to make history when he takes the field in the Chicago Hounds' 2025 home opener tomorrow afternoon. On Sunday, the 34-year-old hooker will become Major League Rugby's first centurion- the first player in the history of the league to play in 100 games.

It is yet another milestone for a player that can only be described as MLR's greatest of all time. He leads the league in both appearances and tries scored. Fawsitt earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, while being named to the Second-Team All-Pro list in 2021. He lifted the shield in a 2022 title campaign with Rugby New York. He has been MLR's greatest player since the league's inception in 2018.

During the league's inaugural season, Fawsitt played with the Glendale Raptors, signing on loan from Rugby United New York, who were due to enter the competition the following year. The hooker helped the Raptors to a 7-1 regular season finish with their lone loss of the season coming in Week 10 to the San Diego Legion. After beating the Utah Warriors in the MLR Championship Series Semi-Finals, Fawsitt and the Raptors fell to the Seattle Seawolves in the Final, 19-23. He appeared in eight matches, six starts, during the 2018 campaign and carried the ball 45 times for 224 meters gained (4.97 MPC). Fawsitt scored one try and made 74 tackles on the year.

GLENDALE, CO - JUNE 8: Glendale Raptors vs Houston Sabercats at Infinity Park on June 8, 2018 in Glendale, Colorado. (Photo by Seth McConnell)

After a year with the Raptors, he returned to New York for the 2019 MLR season. Fawsitt started all 15 of his appearances during his first year in New York and helped lead the team to a playoff berth with an 11-5 record. He carried the ball 151 times for 737 meters gained and recorded 181 tackles on defense. The hooker earned his first All-Pro nod after finishing the season with 13 tries, tied for league best, and finishing ninth in total points scored (65). He started all five matches for New York during the covid-shortened 2020 season and added another two tries to his career tally.

BROOKLYN,NY - MARCH 15: Rugby United New York vs Toronto Arrows at MCU Park on March 15, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York

Fawsitt's try scoring capability continued in 2021, finishing the year tied for third-most in the league after dotting down nine times in his 16 appearances. The hooker added 418 meters gained on 82 carries and completed 120 tackles on defense. Fawsitt and New York once again made the playoffs, finishing the year with a 10-6 record, before falling short in the semi-finals to Rugby Atlanta, losing 9-10. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

After narrowly falling short in the playoffs during the 2018,2019, and 2021 seasons, Fawsitt finally found postseason glory in the 2022 season. He helped lead New York to an 11-5 regular season record, qualifying for the playoffs as the three seed in the Eastern Conference. Fawsitt and New York got revenge on Rugby Atlanta in the Eliminator Round, winning 26-19, before taking down the New England Free Jacks in the Eastern Conference Championship, 24-16.

The hooker helped New York win the shield the following week, beating the Seawolves, 30-15. He appeared in 19 games, starting 13, and scored 35 points on seven tries. Defensively, he completed 165 tackles on his 184 tackle attempts. The hooker carried the ball 76 times for 441 meters gained. Fawsitt earned another First-Team All-Pro selection at the conclusion of the year for the second time in his storied-career.

During Fawsitt's last season in New York, he started all 17 of his appearances. He scored nine more tries and gained 527 meters on 105 carries. On defense, the hooker completed 158 of his tackle attempts. Once again, Fawsitt earned a playoff berth, ultimately losing to Old Glory DC in the Eliminator Round, 37-33. He capped off the 2023 season with his third First-Team All-Pro selection.

In 2024, he signed with the Hounds. He made his debut in Chicago's week one over the Miami Sharks, becoming Chicago Hound No. 38. Fawsitt went on to start 15 games and make 18 total appearances. He tied the league-high for tries scored (14) and added 363 meters on the ground via 75 ball carries. On defense, he registered 131 successful tackles and six dominant tackles. The year culminated in Fawsitt earning his fifth All-Pro selection, and third consecutive First-Team All-Pro honor.

He was named as the teams' club captain in 2025 and started in the week one win over the Houston Sabercats. He touched down his 56th career try in the win.

Fawsitt's career is the most storied in the league. He earned 99 caps and scored 56 tries- both of them sit atop the MLR leaderboards. In 6,506 minutes on the field, Fawsitt carried the ball 569 times for 2,839 meters. He's recorded 891 tackles, including 45 dominant tackles, and completed over 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

And tomorrow, he becomes the first player in the history of Major League Rugby to play 100 career games. The greatest of all time: Dylan "The Butcher" Fawsitt.

