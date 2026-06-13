Ungerer SPINS His Way to the Endzone for An ARGOS TD!!

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Ungerer hits a spin cycle to get an amazing touchdown for the Argos!







Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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