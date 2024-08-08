Unending Onslaught Too Much for C's Wednesday

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians couldn't keep pace with the Eugene Emeralds [SF] Wednesday night at The Nat, falling 9-3 in a game where the Ems scored at least one run in all but two innings at bat.

Eugene plated single scores in the second and third, but the C's got on the board in the bottom of the latter inning. Brennan Orf led off with a double, Victor Arias singled on the infield and Cutter Coffey's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 Giants affiliate.

That would be the closest the Canadians would get. Eugene added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to go up 6-1 before Je'Von Ward cracked a two-run shot to bring Vancouver within three runs.

Another pair of innings with one run apiece for the Emeralds put them back in front by five and, after another tally in the ninth, they went on to win 9-3

Peyton Williams continued his torrid stretch at the plate, collecting three hits for the second consecutive night and extending his hitting streak to a personal-best eight games. Orf's two doubles made him the other Canadians hitter with multiple knocks on the game.

Vancouver will aim to retake the series lead tomorrow night. Lefties Connor O'Halloran of Vancouver and Cesar Perdomo of Eugene will battle at 7:05 p.m. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will available across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

