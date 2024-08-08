AquaSox Drop Second Straight in Hillsboro

August 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO: Hillsboro's Manny Peña drove in the first two Hillsboro runs and scored the game-winner as the Hops won their second straight over the AquaSox by a 3-2 final at Hillsboro Ballpark before a crowd of 2,129.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Hillsboro had the bases loaded with one out. With the infield in, Jack Hurley hit a high chopper to AquaSox second baseman Michael Arroyo. Arroyo's throw home was late as Peña scored the winning run from third and the Hops walked it off.

Everett has been unable to hold four leads in the first two games of the series. On Wednesday night, the Frogs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Arroyo led off the game with a double and went to third on a groundout by Colt Emerson. Arroyo came home on a sacrifice fly to center from Jared Sundstrom.

Hillsboro tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a homer un from Peña. All three of his home runs this season have come against the AquaSox.

The AquaSox surged ahead 2-1 in the second inning thanks to a solo homer from Freuddy Batista, his seventh long ball of the year. Batista finished 2-for-4.

The Hops evened things up at 2-2 in the seventh-inning. Jackson Feltner doubled to left, advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Peña.

Jimmy Kingsbury made a spot start for the AquaSox. He allowed two hits and one earned run in three innings. He didn't issue a walk and struck out three.

Gabriel Sosa had a successful High-A debut out of the AquaSox bullpen. He went two no-hit no-run innings, walked one and struck out four.

Hillsboro starting pitcher José Cabrera completed a season-high seven innings. He scattered six hits and allowed two runs. He walked one and struck out four while throwing 86 pitches.

Both teams combined to leave 19 base runners stranded and were 0-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Hillsboro finished with just four hits.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home for six games against Tri-City beginning August 13! Our homestand is packed full of epic giveaways and promotions such as Union Solidarity Night, Funko Friday, Sunday Fun Day, Faith and Family Night, and Salute to the Mariners! Get your tickets now and don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.