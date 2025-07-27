CFL B.C. Lions

UNBELIEVABLE One-Handed Pick by Robert Carter Jr.: CFL

July 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Robert Carter Jr. single-handedly stops Hamilton's drive with a highlight-reel catch.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from July 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central