UNBELIEVABLE One-Handed Pick by Robert Carter Jr.: CFL

July 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Robert Carter Jr. single-handedly stops Hamilton's drive with a highlight-reel catch.







