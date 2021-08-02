U.S. National Arena Soccer Team, Mexico Return to Boise for Friendly on August 27

BOISE, Idaho - International Arena Soccer is coming back to Boise with some of indoor soccer's best players for an international friendly when the U.S. National Arena Soccer Team (USNAST) hosts Team Mexico on Friday, Aug. 27 at Idaho Central Arena.

Tickets are on sale now with prices as low as $25. Tickets are only available online at idahocentralarena.com or.

"We're very happy to lead off our fall events at Idaho Central Arena with the return of arena soccer," said Eric Trapp, General Manager for Idaho Central Arena. "The response from the Treasure Valley community over the last few years between the sold-out international friendlies and the tournament three years ago was immense, and we cannot wait to bring the soccer and Boise community back together downtown with a fast-paced, competitive event to kick off the fall."

The international meeting between Team USA and Team Mexico will be the third in Boise since 2019, once again showcasing some of North America's top indoor talent. Team Mexico defeated Team USA, 5-2, during their last meeting in 2019 to level their history in Boise after Team USA won 3-2 over Team Mexico in the 2018 tournament championship game.

Rosters for the event will be released leading up to the event.

Team USA marks their fourth summer in Boise since 2017, returning to Idaho Central Arena for their individual third friendly event. Team USA made their Treasure Valley debut on Aug. 11, 2017 in a sold-out international friendly against Team Brazil then won an international friendly tournament with Team Mexico, Team Columbia and Team Somalia in 2018 prior to their last meeting with Team Mexico.

Arena soccer is high-scoring and incorporates many elements familiar to hockey. The playing surface is surrounded by the boards and glass used during Steelheads games, players change on-the-fly and are limited to 5-on-5 with one goaltender, and some penalties will result in man-advantage situations.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. To book a luxury suite for your party, contact Darren Caskey at 208-424-2200 ext. 2310. For group tickets, call 208-383-0080.

