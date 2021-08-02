Everblades Re-Sign Forward Blake Winiecki

Estero, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Monday the re-signing of forward Blake Winiecki for the 2021-22 season. Winiecki will be entering his fourth season with the Blades.

After finishing the 2019-20 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL), Winiecki returned to the Blades for the 2020-21 season. During the season, Winiecki totaled 19 goals and 21 assists in 54 games. In the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Winiecki played in all five games where he scored two goals.

The Minnesota native started with the Blades during the 2017-18 season where he played four games. Winiecki solidified his name with the Blades during the 2018-19 season where the forward played in 61 games and tallied 25 goals and 34 assists. He secured 16 total points in the Blades 16-game Kelly Cup Playoff stint.

After his breakout season, Winiecki continued to be a crucial asset to the team. During the 2019-20 season, Winiecki appeared in 56 games and totaled 50 points (24g-26a). This past season, Winiecki appeared in 54 games and totaled 40 points (19g-26a).

Before going pro, Winiecki attended St. Cloud State University (NCHC), where he played NCAA Division I hockey. During his tenure with the Huskies, Winiecki totaled 75 points (37g-38a) in 145 career games.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

