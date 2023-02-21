'Tzunami' Returns: Ducks Re-Sign Tzu-Wei Lin

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Tzu-Wei Lin. The five-year MLB veteran begins his second season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball.

"Tzu-Wei impressed our coaching staff during his stint with us last season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to bring him back and fortify the middle of our infield with Major League talent."

Nicknamed 'Tzunami', Lin joined the Ducks in August of 2022. He appeared in 17 games with the Flock, batting .307 with three home runs, nine RBIs, 11 runs, 19 hits, five doubles, one triple and a .411 on-base percentage. He totaled six multi-hit games, including a three double performance on August 20 at York, which tied the franchise single-game record for doubles. Prior to joining the Ducks, the Taiwan native spent five seasons in the Major Leagues, including four with the Boston Red Sox (2017-20) and one with the Minnesota Twins (2021). He combined to play in 102 games, hitting .223 with one homer, 12 RBIs, 27 runs, 43 hits, nine doubles, three triples and 21 walks.

Lin made his MLB debut on June 24, 2017, at Fenway Park against the Angels. Two days later, he recorded his first Major League hit in his first at-bat, a second inning single off Twins pitcher Jose Berrios. His first big league home run came on September 21, 2018, a ninth inning solo homer off Cleveland pitcher Dan Otero. The 29-year-old began the 2022 season in the New York Mets organization. Across three different levels, he totaled three home runs, 10 RBIs, 12 runs, four doubles and five stolen bases in 36 games. He will represent Chinese Taipei and the World Baseball Classic this March. Lin was originally signed by the Red Sox as an amateur free agent in 2012.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

