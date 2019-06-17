Tyler Palm rejoins Kernels from Pensacola

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Tyler Palm has rejoined the Kernels from double-A Pensacola and RHP Frandy Torres has been assigned to Elizabethton. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Palm made two relief appearances for Pensacola, posting a 1-1 record and 3.00 ERA. He was assigned to the Elizabethton roster on June 9 after making 11 appearances for the Kernels, including six starts. He has posted a 1-4 record and 5.21 ERA and in 38 IP, he allowed 42 hits and 29 runs (22 earned) with 14 walks and 35 strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on June 13, 2018.

Torres joined the Kernels on June 9 and pitched in one game where he allowed a run on one hit and walked two in an inning of work. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on May 30, 2016.

With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list.

The Kernels are off for the Midwest League All-Star Game and resume the second half of the season on Thursday, June 20th at Peoria. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

