LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts catcher Javier Hernandez is reinstated from the 7-day Injured List and promoted to A-Adv. Dunedin while infielder Luis De Los Santos is transferred to Short-Season A Vancouver .

Tonight, Lugnuts first baseman Jake Brodt competes in the Midwest League Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Fan Fest at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. Tomorrow, Brodt and Lugnuts teammates Nick Podkul, Ryan Gold, Josh Winckowski and Cobi Johnson join their fellow Eastern Division All-Stars in taking on the Western Division in the 55th Annual Midwest League All-Star Classic in South Bend.

The Lansing Lugnuts open up the second half with a four-game series at the Dayton Dragons beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The next Lugnuts home game is Tuesday, June 25th, beginning a seven-game homestand at Cooley Law School Stadium against the Lake County Captains and Bowling Green Hot Rods. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

* A CTIVATE/DELETE : C Javier Hernandez, reinstated from the IL and transferred to Dunedin (A-Adv. - FSL)

DELETE: INF Luis De Los Santos, transferred t o Vancouver (SS-A - NWL)

