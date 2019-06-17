Bandits Sweep Midwest League Weekly Awards

June 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Davenport, Iowa - Quad Cities River Bandits outfielder Ross Adolph has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week and pitcher Jose Bravo the league's Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 10-June 16. Adolph is the first River Bandits position player to earn a weekly award in 2019. Bravo is the fourth River Bandits pitcher to be honored by the league, joining Shawn Dubin, Luis Garcia and Cody Deason.

Adolph played in six games during the week, going 8-21 at the plate with a double, two home runs and four runs batted in. He also walked five times and scored eight runs. Adolph's two-run home run in the seventh inning on Sunday turned out to be the decisive blow in the Bandits 3-2 win over Wisconsin to close the first half.

The 22-year old is batting .206 with 5 home runs and 22 RBI in 59 games this season. Adolph is in his first season with the Astros organization after being acquired from the New York Mets in a trade this January. He was selected by the Mets in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Toledo.

Bravo was dominant in his one appearance on the mound during the week. He earned the win in a rain-shortened game against Wisconsin on Saturday by tossing 6.0 scoreless frames. He allowed just one hit in the contest and retired the final 16 batters he faced while striking out seven.

Bravo is 1-1 with a 3.45 earned run average in six starts with the Bandits this year. He has recorded 26 strikeouts and allowed 26 hits in 31.1 innings. Bravo, signed by the Astros as an international free agent from Mexico in 2016, has pitched for all four full-season affiliates in the farm system this season.

The River Bandits won the first half Western Division title and reached the all-star break with a 43-23 record. They will return to action on Thursday night in Beloit with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Pohlman Field. The team returns to Modern Woodmen Park on June 27th to host Burlington at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2019

Bandits Sweep Midwest League Weekly Awards - Quad Cities River Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.