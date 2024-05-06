Tyler Cleveland Promoted to High-A Everett

EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners organization promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland to High-A Everett on Monday, May 6.

Cleveland was Seattle's 14th round draft pick in 2022, having been selected 426th overall out of the University of Central Arkansas. Across four seasons at Central Arkansas, Cleveland threw 191.2 innings, pitching to a 3.47 ERA. Cleveland only allowed 14 home runs in college while striking out 210 batters.

His best college seasons came in 2021 and 2022. In 2021 he threw 66.2 innings of 2.43 ERA baseball while striking out 84 batters. During 2022, he threw 95.1 innings of 2.93 ERA baseball while striking out 101 batters. Defensively, Cleveland never made an error during his time as a Bear.

As a professional pitcher, Cleveland debuted with the Modesto Nuts on April 11, 2023, against the San Jose Giants. In his debut, he threw five innings of two-run ball while striking out six batters. With Modesto in 2023, Cleveland started 11 games where he allowed one earned run or less. His strongest start came on August 17, 2023, against the Stockton Ports. Cleveland was spectacular as he cruised through the Ports' lineup, throwing seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing a meager three hits. He also struck out six during that start.

While a member of the Seattle Mariners organization, Cleveland has become an accomplished pitcher in just over one year. He was the California League Pitcher of the Month in July 2023. Across five games started in July 2023, Cleveland threw 30 innings while striking out 20 batters, pitching to a 2.10 ERA. He also allowed zero home runs across those five starts and allowed a mere seven runs.

Adding to the trophy case, Cleveland was also deemed a 2023 California League Postseason All-Star, throwing one start where he threw five innings of two-run ball while striking out four in a Nuts playoff victory en route to winning the 2023 California League Championship. He also won the 2023 Rawlings Minor League Baseball Gold Glove while never having a fielding error in his professional career.

In correspondence with Cleveland's promotion, outfielder Colin Davis was activated from the seven-day injured list and outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. was assigned to the ACL Mariners.

