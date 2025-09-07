Two Tylers Help RedHawks Advance to West Division Championship Series
Published on September 6, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Kansas City, KANS. - It was the worst of times and the best of times for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Kansas City over the last two nights.
After losing a 15-inning heartbreaker on Friday, the RedHawks got a tremendous pitching performance from two pitching Tylers, Jandron and Jeans, to seal a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Monarchs in Game 3 of the West Division Series and earn a spot in the West Division Championship Series.
Jandron and Jeans combined to allow two hits and only one runner in scoring position - none after the first inning - while facing only one batter over the minimum.
In his first start of the postseason, Jandron went six innings before giving way to Jeans, who induced a double play against the first batter he faced and finished the final three innings to earn the save without allowing a hit.
Dillon Thomas got the RedHawks on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, then a two-run Jose Sermo single in the third extended the lead to 3-0.
A fifth-inning double to the left center field gap from Juan Fernandez made it a five-run lead, and a Lamar Sparks sacrifice fly in the sixth rounded out the scoring.
Sermo and Fernandez each had two hits in the contest.
With the win, Fargo-Moorhead advances to the Division Championship Series for the second straight season and fourth time in the last five years.
The RedHawks will face the Sioux Falls Canaries, who beat the Sioux City Explorers 2-1 in the other West Division Series, in the best-of-five WDCS.
Despite playing in the same league for 25 years, including 23 seasons in the same division, the WDCS will be the first playoff meeting between the RedHawks and Canaries.
Games 1 and 2 will be played at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 9. Both games will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks celebrate win
