Henry Blasts Three Home Runs, Birds Win First Playoff Series Since 2010

Published on September 6, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - Jabari Henry belted three homeruns Saturday night to help the Canaries defeat Sioux City 7-1 in a decisive West Division Series game three and advance to the West Division Championship Series. The win marks the franchise's first postseason series victory since sweeping Lincoln in the 2010 semifinals.

Henry opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning before Sioux City tied the game with a sacrifice groundout in the bottom half. Peter Zimmermann drilled a solo homerun in the top of the second inning and Sioux Falls never trailed after that.

Henry smacked two more homeruns, both two-run shots later in the game and Mike Hart added an RBI single.

Ryan Zimmerman allowed a run on four hits over six innings and struck out two while Will Levine, Matt Solter and Charlie Hasty each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Henry tied the franchise postseason record with five runs batted in, matched by Josh Rehwaldt the night before, as Henry and Matt Bottcher each finished with three hits.

The Canaries now advance to the best-of-five West Division Championship Series, which begins Monday night.







American Association Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.