Two Tobs That Fit the Bill

Wilson, N.C. - The Wilson Tobs add to their 2019 summer roster as two top level position players from St. Louis University will be making their way to Wilson, NC. Corrigan Bartlett and Kevin Jordan Jr. will be the newest members of the Wilson Tobs family. Head coach Bryan Hill had the following to say, "The Tobs are gaining two young men that are the definition of a ball player. They bring offense, speed, defense, agility, and above all the mind set to do what it takes to win each night. They are going to be fun to watch all summer long".

Corrigan Bartlett is a 6'0 redshirt junior outfielder from Maize, Kansas at St. Louis University. Before his time with the Billikens, Corrigan was a two-year starter at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. As a freshman at Barton CC, Bartlett appeared in 48 games batting .318 with 2 home runs and 11 doubles, while also garnering a .395 OBP. Bartlett's sophomore season at Barton resulted in even better numbers for the young star as he batted an impressive .403 with 6 home runs, 3 triples,16 doubles, 50 RBI's, and an OBP of .478. After graduating from Barton CC, Bartlett decided to further his baseball career at St. Louis University. He is currently a full-time starter, where he has appeared in all 39 of the Billikens games thus far. Bartlett has hit a solid .297 with 20 RBI's, 3 triples, and 8 doubles. Corrigan Bartlett looks to be a vital piece in the Tobs outfield this summer as he offers abundant skill both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Kevin Jordan Jr. is a 6'2 junior infielder from Wellington, Australia fielding at St. Louis University. Kevin is the son of former Philadelphia Phillies Kevin Jordan, who played six years in the MLB from 1995-2001. Prior to his time with the Billikens Jordan started his collegiate baseball career playing for the College of San Mateo, where he appeared in 45 games batting a solid .294 with 2 home runs and 42 RBI's. After his time with the College of San Mateo, Jordan transferred to St. Louis University where he has since made an impact both on and off the baseball diamond. This season Jordan has appeared in all 39 of the Billikens games knocking in 25 RBI's and 3 home runs. Kevin looks to bring his strong baseball background, power bat, and skills to Historic Fleming Stadium this summer as he takes his spot in the diamond dirt.

The Wilson Tobs home opener, Band Jam, and Firework Show for the 2019 season is Sunday, May 26th @ 6:15 PM. The final Firework Show of the season will be Tuesday, July 2nd @ 6:15 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (252) 291-8627, or by visiting www.wilsontobs.com/tickets.

The Wilson Tobs enter their 23rd season as a founding member of the Coastal Plain League. The upcoming season for the Tobs will see an expanded community outreach effort, increased participation in helping the less fortunate, a Pettit Cup Championship team, and more exciting entertainment for the Wilson Community. We would like to dedicate each successful season to the Wilson Community, Coastal Plain League Organization, Host Families, Corporate Partners, and the Dedicated Fans throughout the city of Wilson. The Wilson Tobs have played host to over 100 alumni taken in the draft and have produced a dozen players who have gone on to play in the MLB, including Cy Young & MVP winner Justin Verlander. For more information on the Wilson Tobs, visit our website www.wilsontobs.com.

