Sharks Add Two Tar Heels to 2019 Roster

April 23, 2019 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Wilmington Sharks News Release





The Sharks are excited to welcome North Carolina players Clemente Inclan and Dallas Tessar to Wilmington for the 2019 summer season, set to kick off on Thursday, May 30th . Both players were heavily involved helping the Tar Heels to the 2018 College World Series.

Inclan is currently a sophomore with the Tar Heels. He hit .267 last season as a freshman and saw action in the four of the Tar Heels games during the 2018 postseason including in the team's second game in the College World Series against Mississippi State. When the team arrived in Omaha, he was already no stranger to the big stage having won two state titles at Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

During his time at Bolles, he was ranked one of the top five third baseman in the state and one of the top twenty in the country. As a senior, he hit .375, drove in 25 runs, and scored 28. He is also a superb defensive player having yet to record an error in his Tar Heel career. So far in 2019, he is hitting .250 with two stolen bases and eleven assists.

Tessar began his collegiate career with the University of Washington in 2016 but was forced to medically redshirt due to an injury. He then transferred to Yavapai College for the 2017 season where he hit .307 with five home runs. He then arrived in Chapel Hill as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. In his first year as a Tar Heel, he hit .231 with two home runs, four doubles, ten RBIs, and 28 runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the Coastal Plain League message board...





Coastal Plain League Stories from April 23, 2019

Sharks Add Two Tar Heels to 2019 Roster - Wilmington Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.