Two-Run Ninth Caps Comeback, Gives Threshers Series Win

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - The third home run of the series from Cade Fergus tied the game and the Clearwater Threshers (65-30, 21-9) capped a 3-1 comeback win with two in the ninth to clinch the series victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads (49-47, 14-16) on Sunday afternoon at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. After a day off on Monday, the Threshers return to Clearwater on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at BayCare Ballpark.

Rehabbing Marlin Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in the first run of the game for the Hammerheads with an RBI double in the third inning to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead. Fergus tied the game on the second pitch of the sixth, hitting a solo home run off newly entered reliever Riskiel Tineo to even the score at one apiece.

The game remained tied at one until the ninth, and Felix Reyes drew a one-out walk to get the first baserunner on for the Threshers. Hammerheads closer Evan Taylor threw a wild pitch to William Bergolla that moved Reyes to second. Bergolla reached on an infield hit, and a throwing error by Jupiter shortstop Javier Sanoja allowed Reyes to score the go-ahead run and moved Bergolla to second in a 2-1 ballgame. With two outs in the frame Chad Castillo singled up the middle to plate Bergolla and extend the lead to 3-1.

Wen-Hui Pan struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth to earn the save and seal the Threshers third-straight victory and the series in a 3-1 win.

Eiberson Castellano allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings in a no-decision. Braeden Fausnaught tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with two hits and one walk allowed and three strikeouts. Danny Wilkinson (5-0) earned the win in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames with four strikeouts. Pan (5) earned the save in a shutout ninth, allowing one walk and striking out two.

Wilkinson did not allow a run in seven of eight relief appearances in the month of July...He extended his scoreless streak to 12.1 innings...Wilkinson leads all FSL relievers and all Threshers pitchers with 82 strikeouts...Fergus had three homers in a single series for the second time this season...He became the eighth Thresher with ten or more stolen bases this season...Fausnaught has not allowed a run in his last three relief appearances...Castellano set a new season-high with 3.0 innings pitched in the start...The Threshers begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Single-A, Tigers) on Tuesday, August 1 at BayCare Ballpark... First pitch is at 6:30 pm... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

