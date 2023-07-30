Bradenton Roll to Series Finale Triumph

July 30, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Port Saint Lucie, Fla. - The Marauders (21-9, 56-39) and the St. Lucie Mets (9-21, 33-62) met for the final game of a six-game series at Clover Park on a hot and steamy Sunday afternoon on the East Coast of the Sunshine State. The Marauders steadily built a lead which they carried across the finish line to a 7-1 win while clinching the series five games to one.

Marauders stater Wilber Dotel tossed five innings of shutout ball, striking one out on the way to earning his third win of the season. Dotel has allowed just one earned run in 25.2 IP in the month of July and is a front-runner for FSL Pitcher of the Month.

The game lacked offense in the first few innings before Bradenton finally broke the deadlock in the top of the third when Deivis Nadal showcased his speed, scoring on a wild pitch and a throwing error from first base to put the Marauders up 1-0.

The Young Bucs gave themselves some breathing run on the scoreboard when they rallied with two outs to push across three runs, with RBI hits from Jesus Castillo and Deivis Nadal extending the lead to 4-0.

Bradenton made it a six-run affair with a run scoring on an error and then a Jesus Castillo RBI triple in the eighth inning.

The Mets grabbed a consolation run in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a leadoff solo blast from Jett Williams. Still, the Marauders quickly restored their six-run advantage with Rodolfo Nolasco bringing in a run on a sac fly in the top of the ninth.

With the Young Bucs up 7-1, Elijah Birdsong was called out of the pen in the bottom of the ninth. The sinkerballer swiftly mopped up the Mets in 1-2-3 fashion to put an exclamation point on a solid win.

The Marauders return home to LECOM Park on Tuesday night to take on Tampa in the first of a six-game set.

