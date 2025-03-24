Two More Canadians Added to Newly "White Hatted"Calgary Wild FC Roster

March 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Two more Canucks, Danielle Steer (Surrey, B.C.) and Madison Wilson (London, Ont.), joined their Calgary Wild FC teammates in getting officially "White Hatted" as honourary new members of the Calgary community on Monday.

Steer and Wilson were amongst the 15 Canadians on the 20-player roster named to the Calgary Wild FC who headed to one of the city's most iconic country nightclubs and favourite Stampede hot spots - Ranchman's Dancehall - to officially plant their roots in the city and kick off the final countdown until the inaugural season of the Northern Super League.

The club participated in a traditional "White Hat Ceremony" at Ranchman's shortly before kicking up their boots and participating in a swing dance class.

One of Canada's most dominant varsity footballers, Danielle Steer, is sure to be dancing against opponents on the pitch this year in the Northern Super League. Steer provides additional force to the offensive unit for Calgary Wild FC, while Madison Wilson strengthens the midfield.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two exceptional young talents to Calgary Wild FC," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "Danielle is a fantastic example of a player who honed her skills right here in Canada, from when she first kicked a ball all the way to her university graduation, this is sure to be a full circle moment for her.

"Madison is a young Canadian coming from the NCAA who will bring a vital mix of composure and energy to our midfield. She is a player with great potential at the professional level and we are pleased she chose the Wild FC as the Club to take those first steps with."

Steer played for the University of British Columbia (2017-2022) where she was named most valuable player while leading the Thunderbirds to the U Sports women's soccer championships. In 2021, she set the Canada West Conference single season goal record with 18, before topping the all-time Canada West career points record with 85 points (57 goals and 28 assists in 97 games) the following season. The previous points record was 65.

With Steer scoring in the final match, the Thunderbirds captured their first Canada West title in six years, snagging the crown in 2022. She was named to the 2017 Canada West All-Rookie Team, was a three-time Canada West First Team All-Star and a 2018 U Sports First Team All-Canadian in 2022.

After graduating university in 2022, Steer played with Varsity FC in League1 British Columbia for one year before signing her first professional contract with the Australian A-League Women club Western United. She returned to Canada at the conclusion of the season to rejoin her former team until the fall of 2023 where she signed with Fenerbahce of the Turkish Women's Football Super League. She then moved to the Ireland Women's Premier League to play with Treaty United last summer.

Madison Wilson will also add some additional firepower as a midfield and forward player when the Wild FC make their season debut, April 16 in Vancouver.

Wilson returns to Canada to play professionally after a five-year stint playing NCAA Division 1 soccer with both the University of Dayton and the University of Iowa. She helped the Hawkeyes make a Sweet 16 appearance last season. Wilson played for four seasons at the University of Dayton where she suited up in all 20 matches for the Flyers in 2023 and led the team in points. She was named to the A10 All- Championship Team in 2023 and was selected to the All-Rookie Team in 2020-21. "I am so grateful and excited to have the opportunity to play for Calgary Wild FC. Words cannot describe how honoured I am to return home and play for my country and Calgary at such a prestigious level," said Wilson.

"The leadership group at the Calgary Wild FC and its members have defined soccer as being more than a sport. The priority lies with giving back to the community who supports us, making this such a pivotal moment in the history of women's soccer. The entire team all have a common goal of working hard, creating a bond that will help us be successful and ultimately, making our fans proud. It is such an amazing experience to be a part of the Northern Super League's first year and I am very fortunate and proud to be sharing this with Calgary Wild FC."

Wilson's dream of playing pro football in Canada that began as a youngster while following her brothers encouragment to choose a ball over a doll will now be realized. A multi-sport athlete, Wilson's natural athletic skill and ability led her to chasing a dream to play pro in the sport while developing through the Ontario system. Her brother Connor, also plays professional football in Ireland.

"I knew that this was where I wanted to be. My passion for this sport has motivated me to play at the highest level possible. My determination and multiple hours of hard work, along with my family's dedication to support me, has been the catalyst to this point," added Wilson.

One of the NSL's six founding clubs, Calgary Wild FC led by head coach Lydia Bedford, will take the pitch for the first ever Northern Super League game in history when they travel to Vancouver, April 16, to take on the Vancouver Rise at 7 p.m. PDT. The Club will continue their opening road trip for matches against the Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1) before returning to McMahon Stadium for their home opener, May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

