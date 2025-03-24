Calgary Wild FC Open Practice to Students and Soccer Clubs on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

March 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC is set to kick it with the kids on Tuesday, March 25 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Macron Performance Centre.

Alberta's only professional women's sports team will open the doors to its training session, allowing students on school break and young soccer enthusiasts the opportunity to see them practice live.

The FREE session will provide young fans the opportunity to connect, and cheer on, the more than 20 players on the Stampede City's new professional women's soccer club that will be one of six teams taking the pitch in less than one month's time for the inaugural Northern Super League.

Those in attendance on Tuesday will have the opportunity to meet with players following practice, collect autographs, snap photos, and enter to win exclusive giveaways.

WHERE: Macron Performance Centre

111 Exploration Ave SE

Calgary, Alta.

WHEN: March 25, 2025

12:30-2:30 P.M.

Be a part of all the action in the legendary first season with the Calgary Wild FC by securing the best seats in the house. Season ticket memberships are currently available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/game-tickets.

For more information about the Calgary Wild FC, please visit https://www.calgarywildfc.com/

