Two-Homer Night for Viars Powers Threshers to Victory

June 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Jordan Viars smacked home runs in each of his first two at bats as the Clearwater Threshers (46-28, 3-5) led the entire way in a 4-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders (34-40, 5-3) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even up the series in their final game against Bradenton on Sunday afternoon.

On the fourth pitch of the bottom of the first, Viars hit a solo home run to open the scoring, giving the Threshers an early 1-0 lead. He added a second homer off Marauders starter Mike Burrows to double the Threshers lead in the third. The next four batters walked to load the bases, with Bryson Ware earning the RBI on a bases loaded walk that made it 3-0. The next batter, Dakota Kotowski was hit by a pitch from Bradenton reliever Tyler Kennedy, plating Pierce Bennett from third and bringing the Threshers lead to 4-0.

A two-run home run in the top of the sixth cut the Threshers lead in half, putting the Marauders on the board at 4-2. The Threshers brought in three different relievers to finish off the game, keeping the Marauders scoreless after the sixth to seal a 4-2 victory.

Micah Ottenbreit (3-5) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 6.0 innings to earn the win. Paxton Thompson walked one and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Jonathan Petit Jonathan Petit allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.0 shutout inning. Ethan Chenault struck out the final two batters and retired all three he faced in the ninth to earn the save.

Viars' homer was the first leadoff homer in the opening inning for the Threshers this season...He has a hit in each of the first five games of this series...Five of Viars' ten homers this season have come in two multi-homer games at BayCare Ballpark...Chenault earned his first save at home...Clearwater's bullpen allowed one hit after the Marauder's two-run homer...The Threshers conclude a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday, June 30...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

