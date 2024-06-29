Saturday's Mussels-Tarpons Game Suspended in Second Inning

June 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Tampa Tarpons has been suspended in the second inning due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be completed as part of a modified doubleheader on Sunday, June 30. Game 1 will be completed through nine innings, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Game 2 will be a seven-inning game. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

All tickets to Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game during the 2024 season.

The Mighty Mussels currently lead Saturday's game 2-0. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second inning, Walker Jenkins pulled a solo home run out to right center to give Fort Myers a 1-0 lead. The next batter was Isaac Pena, who lined a single to left. Poncho Ruiz followed with a double to the fence in right center to make it 2-0 Mussels.

Fort Myers' starter Jose Olivares tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts before the game was suspended with a Tampa runner on second base.

LHP Cesar Lares (2-2, 3.30) is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Gabriel Barbosa (3-7, 5.50) for the Tarpons.

