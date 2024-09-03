Two Home Series Remain in 2024 for OKC Baseball Club Starting Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club partners with OU Health Friday to "Pack the Park Blue" at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the midst of the team's final homestand of the 2024 season.

OKC players and coaches will wear special edition blue jerseys Friday night that will be auctioned to benefit OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans receive a can cooler. Unique events to promote prostate cancer awareness will be held throughout the 7:05 p.m. game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. "Pack the Park Blue" will culminate with a unique postgame drone show in lieu of Friday Night Fireworks.

Fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause and can take part in a silent auction to bid on the team's game-worn jerseys throughout the night. Oklahoma City-area prostate cancer survivors will take the field to participate in pregame festivities and a unique, fun photo opportunity will be on display on the concourse.

OKC opens a six-game home series tonight against Sugar Land at 7:05 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and home games continue each day through Sunday. The team's final six-game series of the season follows Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 15 against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as Oklahoma City plays 12 home games over the next 13 days to close out the home portion of the team's 2024 schedule.

Other highlights during the team's final homestand include:

- Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - T onight's series opener against Sugar Land falls on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Thursday, Sept. 5 (7:05 p.m.) - FOX "Rescue: Hi-Surf" Night will feature custom player jerseys, unique entertainment and more to celebrate the upcoming Sept. 22 premiere of the FOX series "Rescue: Hi-Surf." The jerseys will be auctioned during the game to benefit the American Red Cross and FOX 25 evening anchor Adam King and chief meteorologist Jack Gerfen will be on hand.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday, Sept. 6 (7:05 p.m.) - OKC will "Pack the Park Blue" with OU Health to help raise awareness for prostate cancer. OKC players and coaches will wear special edition blue jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the evening culminates with a unique drone show following the game, presented by OU Health.

Friday is a Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Visit okcbaseball.com to purchase.

- Saturday, Sept. 7 (6:05 p.m.) - A special ticket package is available for Golf Night that includes hitting golf balls onto the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark pregame, participating in a longest putt competition and an opportunity to meet Oklahoma City native and professional golfer Talor Gooch. Please contact Ryan Smith at ryan.smith@okcbaseball.com or (405) 218-2110 for additional information.

Dakota Gloria, the final INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honoree of the 2024 season, will be recognized on the field as part of a pregame celebration. Gloria worked as a lineman with a local electric company and came into contact with a live high-voltage wire and was nearly electrocuted in 2022. He was airlifted to the Paul Silverstein Burn Center at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center where he received life-saving treatment. On Saturday, he will take a home run "lap" around the bases to symbolize the end of his health challenges.

- Sunday, Sept. 8 (2:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on a City Celebration Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

- Tuesday, Sept. 10 (6:05 p.m.) - Dogs are welcome to attend the game with their owners for Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcbaseball.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Also for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

OKC's series opener against the Tacoma Rainiers also falls on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday, Sept. 11 (12:05 p.m.) - The final Field Trip Day of the season is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and gives students a chance to enjoy a unique field trip to begin the new school year. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday, Sept. 12 (7:05 p.m.) - On "In My OKC Era" Night, enjoy friendship bracelet making, a costume contest, music-themed entertainment and contests through the night.

Thursday is also the final OKC 89ers Night of the season and p layers and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be in attendance.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday, Sept. 13 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC takes the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City for a three-day celebration, presented by OG&E.

In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations and unique entertainment. Food specials throughout the three games include elotes, an enchilada bowl and a Cielo Azul margarita.

Performances by Mariachi los viajeros de Oklahoma City, presented by Casa Mexico Tequila, and Clips n' Hips Dance Studio will take place throughout the night. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Braum's will follow the game.

Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Friday is also Gymnastics/Olympics Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark featuring a meet and greet with Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner, Olympic gymnast Christian Ivanov, Olympic gymnast Iryna Goncharova, Olympic gold medal wrestler Wayne Wells, Special Olympics gold medal swimmer Kearsty McCoy and Special Olympics medal winner Ashley Kohlun. A handstand contest will take place before the game. A ticket package including a hot dog, chips, a drink and an OKC souvenir hat is available and can be purchased through Ryan Smith at (405) 218-2110 or ryan.smith@okcbaseball.com.

- Saturday, Sept. 14 (6:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Cielo Azul sugar skull bobblehead presented by Lime. Performances by Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers will take place throughout the night.

Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Visit okcbaseball.com to purchase.

Additionally, an all-you-can-eat offer for Saturday's game features all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Saturday is also Future All-Stars Night and youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat.

- Sunday, Sept. 15 (2:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and p erformances by dance group Xochipilli de Oklahoma City will take place throughout the game as the OKC Baseball Club plays its final home game of 2024. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's remaining 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

