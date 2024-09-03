Malmo Oak Milkers, Micheladas and Fireworks Featured in Aces Upcoming Homestand

September 3, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces enter the final month of the regular season with their first of two homestands in September: a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, at Greater Nevada Field, beginning on Tuesday, September 3rd.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, September 6th, vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo, and Juan 101.7

Saturday, September 7th, vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

Micheladas de Reno Maraca giveaway while supplies last.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly

Wednesday, September 4th, vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The Malmo Whats? The Oat Milkers are only playing one game at Greater Nevada Field and it might be the most important one of the season or the least, but either way it will probably be the most unforgettable. And if you're wondering, Malmo is in Sweden, home of Oatly the oat milk company, which may explain a lot and we probably should've let with that.

E.R.A.S. Night (Archie's Version)

Friday, September 6th vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Aces Fans! Come out and listen to your favorite songs while making friendship bracelets to share with the rest of the stadium and stay for a special postgame fireworks show!

September's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

September Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.