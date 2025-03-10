Two-Goal Showing Sees LSC Earn First Win of Spring USL Super League Season

March 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON D.C. - Lexington Sporting Club earned a 2-1 victory on the road against DC Power FC inside Audi Field in Washington D.C., marking the second consecutive contest in which the Greens earned points in the Spring season.

""It was a really rewarding feeling because of the work the group have put in, the players have put in. It's been a privilege to be able to coach them," Head Coach Sam Stockley said. "Getting that win continues to help create the trust and helps to create buy-in to the things that we want them to do moving forward. When we review the film, there's still a lot of areas we want to improve because we want to continue to get better."

After a competitive 20 minutes to start the match, LSC struck first in the contest off a rocket by defender Julie Mackin, who found the back of the net in the 23rd minute of play. Mackin's goal was unassisted.

"My job on corners is to prevent the counter attack," Mackin said. "In that moment, I was trying to get to the ball before DC's forward, then when I got the ball I kinda went blank. I have hit similar shots in practice, so at that point it was muscle memory. Seeing the ball hit the back of the net was exhilarating."

With the one-goal cushion, LSC clamped down defensively with a caution being the only other event before the halftime whistle.

Back out for the second half of play, LSC utilized some fresh legs and saw the Super League debut of Trinity Watson before it doubled its advantage in the 60th minute courtesy of a goal by Hannah White, her first with the club.

"It was an amazing moment, for sure," White said. "I just remember seeing the opportunity open up and executing on the opportunity. As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, it was just pure excitement."

Up two goals to none, LSC would hold on to win the match, only allowing a late consolation goal to Power FC in the 85th minute of play.

Not long after that, the full-time whistle delivered the Greens their first three points of the Spring season and the club's first win at Audi Field, increasing its all-time record to 2-1 against Power FC.

Power FC controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 53% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 1.76-1.10 advantage.

Up next, the Greens return home once again to face off against Dallas Trinity FC inside Lexington SC Stadium. Looking to make it three-straight with points, the action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from LSC Stadium and will air live on Peacock.

