Two Former Mallards Drafted on First Day of MLB Draft

Madison, WIS. - Two 2018 Mallards alumni were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft. Carson Ragsdale (South Florida) and Jack Blomgren (Michigan) are both off the board, being selected 116th and 140th respectively.

Carson Ragsdale, a right-handed pitcher, was selected in the 4th round by Philadelphia. Ragsdale spent 26.1 innings on the mound in 2018 for the Mallards, notching 40 strikeouts, taking home 2 wins, and finishing the season with a 3.41 ERA. Ragsdale was selected for the 2018 NWL All-Star game in Kalamazoo as well.

Short stop, Jack Blomgren, a Wisconsin native from Milton, was selected in the 5th round by Colorado. During his 2018 stint in Madison, Blomgren stepped up to plate 18 times, recording 2 RBI. Blomgren, on a temp contract, only spent seven games with the Mallards.

There were 20 total Northwoods League alumni drafted on the first day of the MLB Draft. The full list can be found at northwoodsleague.com.

