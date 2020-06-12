Former Buck Polcovich Drafted in 3rd Round

June 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Bucks infielder Kaden Polcovich was one of 20 former Northwoods League players to be drafted during the 2020 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Polcovich heard his named called in the third round of the two-day, five-round shortened draft which began on Wednesday of this week.

Selected 78th overall by the Seattle Mariners, Polcovich most recently played collegiately at Oklahoma State University. The second baseman played for Waterloo in 2018, appearing in 10 games while hitting .185. A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Polcovich drove in six runs and stole one base with the Bucks.

The Bucks, who will start their 26th season in 2020, play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.